A Keene family is without a home after a fire caused extensive damage to their residence on Wednesday.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue said an unattended candle is likely to blame.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue said it responded to a reported structure fire in the 6000 block of Esmont Road at about 2:03 a.m. on Wednesday.

“The first apparatus arrived on the scene at 2:20 am and reported the fire extinguished at 2:23 am.,” county Fire Rescue posted on Twitter later Wednesday morning.

All of the house’s occupants were able to safely evacuate, and there were no reported injuries, according to the fire department.

“The family was alerted to the fire when one member woke up coughing from the smoke and was able to wake the other family members and evacuate,” according to Fire Rescue.

However, the fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damage, displacing the family.

“The Red Cross is currently helping the family with lodging and other needs,” Fire Rescue tweeted.

After an investigation, the Albemarle County fire marshal determined the fire was caused by a candle that had been left unattended.

“Albemarle County Fire Rescue would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to have working smoke alarms and practice your home fire escape plan,” the department said.