Kaine talks infrastructure bill at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport

She said getting funding for large projects without having to go into a lot of debt will be important, because the debt will have to stay open for projects where federal funding cannot be used, such as around parking.

A key project will be a terminal expansion, Crawford said, as well as improvements around the control tower, built in 1970.

“We’ve also already got a design in place [to convert] all of our runway lighting and airfield lighting to LED to make us more energy conscious,” she said. “That project’s been designed, but getting the funding to pay for it is going to be the issue.”

Kaine said airports will get designated funding out of the infrastructure bill, but there also could be competitive grants.

“Anytime a local government, an airport or a nonprofit is trying to get a federal grant, we try to weigh in for them, and so that’s another way I think I can use what I’ve learned today to go to bat for CHO on any competitive grant that might be possible once we pass the infrastructure bill,” he said.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport was seeing record growth, but the number of passengers rapidly declined during the pandemic.