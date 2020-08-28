Juvenile killed in Albemarle County car crash

Albemarle County police are investigating a Thursday night single-vehicle crash that killed one person.
Police officials said a car apparently ran off Secretarys Sand Road near Alberene Road around 10:52 p.m. The driver died at the scene.
The driver’s name is not being released because the driver was a juvenile.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation. It is the ninth traffic fatality to be investigated this year by the county police.
