Juneteenth celebrations in Charlottesville kicked off on Saturday. Local vendors, live music, a parade and special performances marked the remembrance of when enslaved Blacks learned of their emancipation in Texas in 1865.

“This is an important event for Black people to come together,” Leslie Scott-Jones, the curator of learning engagement and public programs at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, told The Daily Progress. “To us, Juneteenth is the day we have dedicated as our Fourth of July.”

While the holiday has Texas origins, it has been celebrated locally in Charlottesville for decades as well.

The festivities, which started 27 years ago in the city, started to grow in size and gain new strength six years ago.

“This is the 27th celebration in Charlottesville,” Scott-Jones said. “It started as a small community effort and has grown over the years. About six years ago, the event partnered with the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center and greatly expanded.”

Scott-Jones said the number at this year’s celebration on Saturday was similar to last year’s, maybe even larger.

“We have had comparable numbers this year to the last few with different types of organizations and people in the parade,” Scott-Jones said. “We even have added in some new groups as well.”

Local vendors included artists, financial advisers, fraternal organizations and more.

“All of us here at this event are working to help our community,” Titania Brown, a representative for financial services firm Primerica, told The Daily Progress. “I am here helping empower my community with financial freedom. I do that by providing financial advice to clients.”

Empowerment comes in a lot of different forms. For instance, Raquel Monroe said she was there Saturday to spread awareness about alternative therapies available in the area, including Charlottesville Area Riding Therapy, or CART.

“I suffer from depression,” Monroe told The Daily Progress. “The horses at CART help calm me and find peace. With that peace, I have channeled it into creating works of art that I hope people like.”

Monroe had 3-D art available and on display Saturday.

Other groups, such as the historically Black Delta Sigma Theta sorority, said they help uplift the community through leadership development, community service, political activism and scholarships.

“Our chapter focuses on a number of initiatives like helping people achieve their dreams with scholarships like the Sisterhood Scholarship,” Nekeithia Wade, financial secretary of the alumnae chapter, said. “We hope to create a better place for everyone to live in.”

Festivities ended on Saturday with a special performance of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” by August Wilson, presented by the Charlottesville Players Guild.

Other Juneteenth events in the city include the “Rock & Reel: Monticello’s Folk Traditions” at the University of Virginia’s Rotunda on Sunday and festivities planned for the River View Farm in Albemarle County on Monday.