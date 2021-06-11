July 4 fireworks organizers seek donations for the show and charity

“We’re 100% privately funded,” Caddell said. “No local government is helping us. It comes directly from people. Any money we have left over after covering costs, we give to charity. We don’t have a president, we don’t have a board of directors and we don’t have an office, so we have no overhead. The only costs we have are security, insurance and the fireworks themselves. Last year, we were able to give about $20,000 to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.”

This year, any leftover funds will go to the Ronald McDonald House, which provides refuge and relief for families caring for seriously ill children who are being treated at the nearby University of Virginia Medical Center.

“We have some donors and some of last year’s donors have not been able to help this year,” Caddell said. “We can always use financial help to get it going and to make a difference.”

The big sky party is a way to celebrate everything good that the U.S. has to offer, Caddell said.

“There is so much that divides us, from race and economics to religion, and there are a lot of terrible things in American history that we should not celebrate,” he said. “The fireworks and this time of year are about celebrating the good things, the contributions that have been made to building this country. We’re celebrating the good things about the U.S. We want to celebrate the good things about us.”

