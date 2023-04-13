The Ivy-area teenager accused of slipping into a sorority house and fondling the breasts of two women while they slept must remain in jail, despite pleas for his release.

Judge Andrew Sneathern said Thursday that what 18-year-old Harry Benjamin Sedwick V allegedly did at the University of Virginia chapter of the Kappa Delta sorority’s house prevented the judge from envisioning how local women could feel safe.

"I cannot get there," said Sneathern, "and I cannot set bond at this time."

"These are extraordinarily serious charges," said prosecutor Andrew Wilder, noting that each of the two counts of aggravated sexual battery can bring a sentence as long as 20 years. The charges are aggravated, Wilder said, because the victims were sleeping.

"It's a parent's nightmare," Wilder told the Charlottesville General District Court. "You send your child, your daughter, to UVa, and a strange man has entered."

Wilder said the events at the 136 Chancellor St. sorority house around 4 a.m. on April 7 have harmed all the women living there.

"They are victimized as well," said Wilder. "The sanctity of their home was broken."

Wilder said that Sedwick had posted video to Snapchat earlier on the night of his arrest showing fraternity members chasing him out of another house.

"It shows that he has knowledge that what he was doing was wrong," said Wilder.

However, Sedwick's lawyer, Orange-based attorney Amy Harper, presented a different picture.

"I don't disagree with Mr. Wilder when he says it's a parent's nightmare," said Harper. "But it's also the Sedwicks' nightmare."

Harper presented the court with a "stack" of letters allegedly attesting to the young man's good character and lack of any prior trouble with the law or with women.

"Prior to this event, Harry was a great kid," said Harper. "It's clearly an aberration."

Harper conceded that, while her client initially denied going into the house, he ultimately confessed to police officers and didn't commit any violence beyond what was alleged.

"One of your ladies," Harper said, "had a conversation with Harry, and he asked, 'Do you want me to leave?' and she said, 'Yes, I do,' and he left."

Sunshine Sedwick testified that her son may have been "self-medicating" to deal with anxiety and ADHD.

"My client has very little recollection of what happened that night," said Harper.

On track to graduate from Western Albemarle High School in June, Sedwick was studying culinary arts at the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center, said the mother, who noted that her son turned 18 in late February.

"He just turned 18," said Harper. "I would like to see Harry graduate from high school, and I would like to see him get the help he needs."

Sedwick's mother told the court that she quit her work as a baker to keep watch over her son.

Upon the judge's ruling denying bail, Sedwick, who had been watching the nearly hourlong proceedings on video from the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, crumpled into tears.

"Harry," his lawyer called out to the sobbing on-screen image, "I'll be there soon to see you and appeal the court's decision."

Carissa Kochan, a third-year student at UVa, resides at Kappa Delta and was one of 17 student residents watching the proceedings on Thursday.

"We came here today because our personal space was violated," Kochan told The Daily Progress.

"We should feel safe at home and not worry that someone will be looming over us," Kochan said. "This is not how women should live."

None of Sedwick's family members, who included his grandparents who reside in Orange, commented after the ruling.

Sedwick's next scheduled hearing date is May 4.