Although it may have experienced some shrinkage, the lawsuit challenging the documents that are laying the groundwork for a city-wide upzoning was refiled by several anonymous Charlottesville residents about two weeks ago.

According to a new complaint against the city and the city council filed Feb. 13, seven John and Jane Does remain to fight revisions to the Comprehensive Plan and its accompanying FLUM, or Future Land Use Map. Originally, 11 Does wages the legal battle.

Their new complaint takes heed of the order last fall by Charlottesville Circuit Court Judge Claude Worrell that rejected three of the plaintiffs' four arguments. Gone is their language blasting the city's effort as a "radical rezoning," gone is their contention that upzoning will impose undue costs on property owners, and gone is their allegation that increased density will harm the quietude and character of single-family neighborhoods.

"Plaintiff would need to demonstrate more than just some general sense that taxes may increase or that other harm might befall him or her," Judge Worrell said in dismissing one of the three counts, according to a transcript he included with his Sept. 22 order.

The count that Worrell kept alive and the one that is the subject of the new complaint is that the city failed to provide legally sufficient notice when advertising the comprehensive plan overhaul.

The City tried to fix any notice problems by advertising a new comprehensive plan vote in January. However, the suit asserts that the information supplied with the Jan. 17 City Council Agenda failed to provide a legally sufficient description, a place for residents to examine relevant documents, or to clearly state that the city council intended to vote its approval.

And unless there have been some new recruits, some of the original John and Jane Does appear to have dropped out.

The suit still includes Rugby Road residents John Doe and Jane No. 1 as well as John Doe and Jane No. 2 who live on Altavista Avenue. However, Mr. and Mrs. Doe of Davis Avenue have quit the suit, as has a John Doe of Davis Avenue. And one of the two Jane Does residing on Rugby Avenue appears to have left the litigation.

The Does never explained why they needed anonymity to wage their suit, and a city motion demanded that the Does unmask themselves and use their real names. However, that motion has thus far not been given a court hearing or ruling.

According to the plaintiffs' lawyer, Michael Derdeyn, the city has not yet been served with the suit.

