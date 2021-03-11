Jaunt says former CEO Sheffield was asked to resign

While looking at a “random sampling of cash disbursements” during the annual audit, auditors “came across some irregularities which they found questionable” and told Jaunt’s Board of Directors and executive leadership, according to the statement. A deeper audit was then initiated.

In addition to asking for Sheffield’s resignation, Jaunt says the board appointed Karen Davis as interim CEO. According to a statement, she has implemented new policies, including that the CEO reporting structure now includes a direct line to the chair of the finance committee; the CEO and CFO meet quarterly to review the organization’s finances and accounting; and that the Board of Directors must pre-approve executive expenses for training, conferences and travel prior to the date of travel and payment.

“We've appointed one of our employees, our human resources generalist, as what we're calling an ethics officer, and this person will have a direct line of communication to the board president, as well as the CEO,” Saunders said. “It's just a little bit of an insurance to make sure that there's no hierarchical barriers to integrity or ethical business practices or whistleblowing.”

Jaunt’s statement says that business ethics education and training will be conducted “at all levels of the organization to codify a culture of integrity and transparency.”