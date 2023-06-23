Central Virginia's regional transportation system is planning to restrict and eliminate certain routes due to budget constraints and low ridership.

JAUNT's Greene-Charlottesville service will begin running limited links Monday through Friday starting July 1, according to a statement released by the transportation system. The service will offer two pick-up times from Greene at 6 and 8 a.m., dropping off in Charlottesville at 8 and 10 a.m., respectively.

Charlottesville afternoon pick-up times are 2 and 5 p.m. and will arrive in Greene at 3 and 6 p.m., respectively.

There will no longer be any Greene-Charlottesville service on New Years, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving or Christmas.

The Greene County Board of Supervisors is facing “budget constraints” causing the changes, JAUNT said in a statement.

“After much discussion with the county, we unfortunately need to make service reductions to fit the available funding,” JAUNT CEO Ted Rieck said in a statement. “We know this will impact people but hopefully we've created a schedule that meets the needs of most Jaunt riders in Greene."

Scheduled rides beginning at 7 a.m. with last drop-offs at 5 p.m. will be offered by the Greene County Circulator service. That service runs just within Greene County.

Another change to the service includes eliminating the weekend ride to Charlottesville from Buckingham County. That change was made due to a lack of ridership, according to JAUNT.