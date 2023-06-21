Central Virginia's regional transit system has a new president and vice president that start next month.

JAUNT announced Wednesday the election of Brad Burdette of Nelson County to lead and Harold "Hal" Morgan of Fluvanna County to be the vice president.

Burdette will replace outgoing President Bill Wuensch of Albemarle County.

JAUNT provides service to the general public and people with disabilities in Charlottesville and six surrounding counties. It has been operating since 1975 and is largely funded by state and federal grants and local tax dollars.

JAUNT has faced some challenges recently. It was under state investigation after reports came to light that former CEO Brad Sheffield had allegedly misused funds and violated JAUNT policies.

According to a review by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, JAUNT owed nearly $1 million to the commonwealth in 2021 after it overreported ridership and underreported costs with contracted services.

JAUNT board members are selected by the localities they represent. Anyone interested can apply when board positions become available. Along with Burdette and Morgan, the board also elected Jacob Sumner of Albemarle County and Christine Appert of Charlottesville. It also reappointed Lucas Ames of Charlottesville to the organization's executive committee.