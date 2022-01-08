 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 9 Santa Fund Update
0 Comments

Jan. 9 Santa Fund Update

  • 0
Santa Fund for Schoolkids

The Santa Fund, established in 1894, goes to help provide warm clothing and school supplies for families of young children who may be struggling to pay for these items. Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory.

The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

Charlottesville Lioness/Lions Club, $50

In honor of our grandchildren, Porter, Paige, Peter, and Jack, $100

Timberlake, Inc., $250

Sari Bennett and Samuel Schustek, $100

Anonymous, $100

In honor of Lady Molson, Molly Pitcher, Whitney Houston, Dixie Belle and Molly Barbarau for years of laughter and unconditional love. Dogs and children belong together, $250

In loving memory of Louise Massie, Stanley and Frances Ferguson, and JJ Mawyer, $100

In loving memory of Buddy Durham, $100

Blue Ridge Doll Club, $100

Elizabeth Circle of First Presbyterian Church, $615

In memory of Captain Kendall Shaffer, $100

Anne and Phillip Shiflett, $750

TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,615.00

RUNNING TOTAL: $154,688.74

GOAL: $200,000

TO REACH GOAL: $45,311.26

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID SURGE OVERWHELMS HOSPITALS, SCHOOLS GO VIRTUAL

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert