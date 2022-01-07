 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 8 Santa Fund Update
Jan. 8 Santa Fund Update

Santa Fund for Schoolkids

The Santa Fund, established in 1894, goes to help provide warm clothing and school supplies for families of young children who may be struggling to pay for these items. Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory.

The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.

TODAY’S DONATIONSHartfield Foundation, $2000

In memory of Alfred and Dolores Elias and Luther Yates Gore, $105

In memory of Debbie, $50

In honor of our grandchildren, Austin, Marshall, Lily, and Annalee, $500

In memory of Les and Mabel Marrs, $100

In loving memory of my parents, BB and Giesela Haney, $100

In loving memory of Nancy F., $100

Diane and Edward Hogshire, $100

TODAY’S TOTAL: $3,055.00

RUNNING TOTAL: $152,073.74

GOAL: $200,000

TO REACH GOAL: $47,926.26

