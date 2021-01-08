 Skip to main content
Jan. 18 MLK community event to air on Comcast Channel 14
Jan. 18 MLK community event to air on Comcast Channel 14

Martin Luther King Jr.'s 'I Have a Dream' speech

In 1963, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial. The speech was given during the March on Washington in August, in which more than 250,000 Americans came together to support progressive civil rights policies under President John F. Kennedy, as well as push for more progress for African Americans’ civil liberties, especially economic rights and employment opportunities.

 Central Press/Getty Images

Several upcoming events in Charlottesville seek to acknowledge the life and legacy of civil rights pioneer the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Beginning Jan. 18, the University of Virginia’s Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is planning a series of virtual events lasting through Jan. 31, per a news release. King’s 1967 book “Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?” is the theme of the 2021 Community MLK Celebration.

According to Kevin G. McDonald, vice president for diversity, equity, inclusion and community and partnerships at UVa, this year’s celebration will bring attention to food insecurity and self-care and will feature community members who have made a difference in this community and beyond.

Various panels and discussions with authors and experts will be held throughout the month. A full calendar of events is available at mlk.virginia.edu/events.

The diversity office is giving away copies of King’s book. People can pick up a copy at UVa's Multicultural Student Center, the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center (Room 129), New Dominion Bookshop, the Yancey Community Center and at the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library, including the Central Library and the Crozet, Gordon Avenue and Northside branches.

Another major MLK community event will be held Jan. 18. The eighth annual “Continuing His Dreams and Works” will be held virtually and shown on Comcast Channel 14, Alex-Zan.com and YouTube at 7 p.m. The event is created and coordinated by motivational speaker and educator Charles Alexander, better known to the community as Alex-Zan.

The sixth annual Alicia B. Lugo award will be presented, along with performances from local vocalists and praise dancers.

