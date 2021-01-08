Jan. 18 MLK community event to air on Comcast Channel 14

Several upcoming events in Charlottesville seek to acknowledge the life and legacy of civil rights pioneer the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Beginning Jan. 18, the University of Virginia’s Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is planning a series of virtual events lasting through Jan. 31, per a news release. King’s 1967 book “Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?” is the theme of the 2021 Community MLK Celebration.

According to Kevin G. McDonald, vice president for diversity, equity, inclusion and community and partnerships at UVa, this year’s celebration will bring attention to food insecurity and self-care and will feature community members who have made a difference in this community and beyond.

Various panels and discussions with authors and experts will be held throughout the month. A full calendar of events is available at mlk.virginia.edu/events.

The diversity office is giving away copies of King’s book. People can pick up a copy at UVa's Multicultural Student Center, the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center (Room 129), New Dominion Bookshop, the Yancey Community Center and at the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library, including the Central Library and the Crozet, Gordon Avenue and Northside branches.