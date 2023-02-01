James Madison’s Highland to host online event for Black History Month

James Monroe’s Highland has announced a free virtual program about John Sidebottom, one of two free Black men who helped move an 18-year-old Monroe to safety during the Battle of Trenton.

The program will feature a virtual conversation with Sidebottom’s seventh great-nephew Caleb Dempsey-Richardson, a professor at Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, Ky.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to share this unique story for Black History Month,” Highland Executive Director Sara Bon-Harper said in a statement. “Professor Dempsey-Richardon's family history gives us fascinating insight into a largely unknown act of bravery during the American Revolution.”

The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Registration is free and can be accessed at https://highland.org/event/virtual-program-hidden-history-at-the-battle-of-trenton/.

James Monroe’s Highland is adjacent to Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello near Charlottesville and was the home of the fifth president for nearly 25 years. Acquired by William & Mary in 1974, it now offers tours and hosts public and private events.