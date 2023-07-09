The Jefferson Area Board for Aging is helping senior citizens stay cool this summer.

As a way to support JABA’s mission of providing support for the area’s older adults, the group is executing a “Senior Cool Care Program.” The program offers free fans and window or portable air conditioning units to those eligible and in need.

The initiative is ongoing until the end of October, while supplies last.

Those eligible include adults over the age of 60 with health conditions affected by heat. Participants must also have a household income less than $1,823 a month, for a household of one. If a household of two, the household income must be less than $2,465 a month.

JABA does not install or pay for installation. Funding for the program is provided by Dominion Energy.

Those interested can contact JABA at (434) 817-5244, or toll free at (833) 559-2428. More information can be found online at jabacares.org.