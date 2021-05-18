JABA moving Scottsville Community Senior Center programming to Esmont

More than a year ago, JABA created a southern Albemarle activity calendar, with programming for seniors at Yancey on Tuesdays and Thursdays and in Scottsville on Wednesdays.

“Before COVID, we had several Scottsville members who had been participating actively at Yancey because they liked the opportunity to go more days, meet new people and interact in some of the activities that were being offered on Tuesday and Thursday,” Keane said.

Keane said transit agency Jaunt has been able and willing to provide residents from Scottsville Apartments and others in the town rides up to Yancey, and some members drive themselves.

During the pandemic, JABA temporarily suspended operations at its community senior centers, sent activity packets to members and did remote games, such as conference call bingo.

In Esmont, JABA held a vehicle parade and drove by members' houses, occasionally stopping to drop off supplies and gifts. In Scottsville, JABA gave out ice cream.

Keane said this is the first week since the pandemic hit that members can go to Yancey, but they still have some members across all of the senior centers who want to stay at home but stay connected.