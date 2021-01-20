Ivy transfer station to be closed this weekend

The transfer station at the Ivy Material Utilization Center will be closing over the weekend for upgrades.

The Ivy MUC will close at noon Saturday and will reopen at noon Monday to install new scale weighing equipment.

"The new scale equipment will allow [Rivanna Solid Waste Authority] staff to more efficiently load refuse trailers to their maximum weight, will reduce unload wait times for customers and will allow staff to more safely and effectively manage the refuse received," the authority said in a news release.

The work will be isolated to the transfer station building, RSWA said. The facility will remain open to receive vegetative waste and clean fill and the Ivy Convenience Center will remain open during normal hours Saturday and Monday.

For more information, visit rivanna.org.

— Staff reports