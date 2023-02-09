The Ivy Material Utilization Center will be closed from March 4 through March 6 for equipment upgrades.

The center will be replacing weighing equipment at the refuse transfer station, according to a statement from the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority.

The center is scheduled to reopen for regular hours on March 7.

The Ivy Material Utilization Center is located at 4576 Dick Woods Road west of Charlottesville in Albemarle County. Its regular hours of operation are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.