It's not over until the big guy sings! Santa Fund still welcomes your donations

Happy New Year! While Christmas is coming to a close, you can still donate to the Santa Fund for Schoolkids by donating online at TheSantaFund.org or by mailing a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory. The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.