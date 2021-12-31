 Skip to main content
It's not over until the big guy sings! Santa Fund still welcomes your donations
Santa Fund for Schoolkids

Happy New Year! While Christmas is coming to a close, you can still donate to the Santa Fund for Schoolkids by donating online at TheSantaFund.org or by mailing a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory. The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

 Gerri Carr, $105

 Brooks, Hadley and Owen Clarke, $262.50

 Peggy and Warner, $52.50

 S&P Global Employee Match, $48.80

 Anthony Robson, $105

 "And it was always said of him, that he knew how to keep Christmas well, if any man alive possessed the knowledge. May that be truly said of us, and all of us!", $262.50

 In memory of Frances and Carolyn, $210

 Remembering Parthie, $210

 Happy Holidays, $105

 Anonymous, $600

 Marsha and John, $210

TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,171.30

RUNNING TOTAL: $130,729.81

GOAL: $200,000

TO REACH GOAL: $69,270.19

