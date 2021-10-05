"It's just inexcusable:" Sen. Warner says he'll keep pressuring USPS

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner held a press conference Tuesday morning to talk to reporters about the Charlottesville mail backlog, and he said he will keep pressing the United States Postal Service to fix issues in the Charlottesville area.
"It's just inexcusable," Warner said of the persistent delays. He also said he was disappointed that a job fair had not been held since his Aug. 23 visit to Charlottesville and that he would work to ensure that one is held soon. Part of the reason for the delays is as many as 16 mail carrier vacancies in the Charlottesville region.
He said he had given the area time to adjust to a new postmaster but that he has grown impatient. Warner said he realized the mail carriers are "working their butts off."
On a call with local media Tuesday morning, Warner said management errors and lack of transparency about the Charlottesville Post Office “frustrates the heck out of me.”
“At the end of the day, the postal workers, we set them up independent from influence from elected officials, so that's appropriate. But there's only so much rattling of the cage I can do, I really think it's going to take pressure from me, it's going to take pressure from the press and others to get more clarity,” he said.
Over the weekend there was a “surge” of extra mail carriers in the area to address the backlog of mail that has been an ongoing issue for many for much of 2021.
Shortly after the virtual press conference, USPS announced a Charlottesville job fair on Saturday.
Warner said that management in the region told him a “contingency force” will be here to help continue to “beef up and fill in the gaps” on mail delivery.
“But they've not given the exact numbers, they've not told me how long, so I think this is going to require from me and others constant attention, and it's a little bit frustrating,” he said.
His next step will be taking this issue to the national level by again contacting U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and intends to be in Charlottesville again in person in early November, or maybe sooner.
“Clearly, I'm not seeing changes at the rate I'd hoped and expected, and while I’m glad that there was this surge of the 55 additional carriers on Saturday 63 on Sunday, that is at best a stopgap effort,” Warner said. “We got to get more people, we got to get more carriers.”
Warner said he was “very disappointed” that there has not yet been another job fair since he toured the building and held a press conference in August.
“I think there is a hiring problem nationwide, statewide, but I think it's more acute in the Charlottesville area and I am very disappointed, I need a better answer on why they haven't gotten that job fair, and frankly more than one job fair, scheduled, and that's one of my next steps,” he said.
About two hours after Warner’s press conference, USPS announced a Charlottesville job fair from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 at the main post office at 1155 Seminole Trail.
In a release, the postal service said it’s hosting the job fair to “fill immediate openings for career, part-time and seasonal positions.”
Warner said he has not yet spoken with DeJoy, only written to him, but that he needed to “get with Mr. DeJoy directly.”
“The concerns about Mr. DeJoy were broad-based, and I wonder why … there is now a new majority of the postal Board of Governors … they've only been in a couple of months, but I would think they're hearing these same concerns, why they haven't acted, he said. “I've got to dig into that, as well.”
This story will be updated.