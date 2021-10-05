"It's just inexcusable:" Sen. Warner says he'll keep pressuring USPS

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner held a press conference Tuesday morning to talk to reporters about the Charlottesville mail backlog, and he said he will keep pressing the United States Postal Service to fix issues in the Charlottesville area.

"It's just inexcusable," Warner said of the persistent delays. He also said he was disappointed that a job fair had not been held since his Aug. 23 visit to Charlottesville and that he would work to ensure that one is held soon. Part of the reason for the delays is as many as 16 mail carrier vacancies in the Charlottesville region.

He said he had given the area time to adjust to a new postmaster but that he has grown impatient. Warner said he realized the mail carriers are "working their butts off."

On a call with local media Tuesday morning, Warner said management errors and lack of transparency about the Charlottesville Post Office “frustrates the heck out of me.”

“At the end of the day, the postal workers, we set them up independent from influence from elected officials, so that's appropriate. But there's only so much rattling of the cage I can do, I really think it's going to take pressure from me, it's going to take pressure from the press and others to get more clarity,” he said.