It's Election Day and voters will settle the bets on state on local offices

“That said, the odds for margin of victory have dropped from 5% to 1%,” Barton said.

PredictIt, a New Zealand-based betting website, gave the nod to McAuliffe, but bettors all over the world spent Monday putting their money on Youngkin. Bettors were also betting on the turnout, the election result compared to opinion polls, the corporate tax rate for 2022, who will be the Democratic Party candidate for president in 2024 and the who will be the Israeli prime minister on Dec. 31.

Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman, of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, are not betting. In a Monday post to the center’s Sabato’s Crystal Ball, they said the results favor McAuliffe, sort of.

“The race has been very close for a long time, based on our understanding of both public and private polling and modeling,” they wrote. “We kept the race at ‘leans Democratic’ anyway because, even in a close race, we’ve come to believe that a state’s baseline partisanship can break ties in favor of the state’s stronger party — which is the Democrats in Virginia.”

For most voters, it’s neither the spread nor the opinion polls that matter but who actually gets in the office. Today they will also get to choose Virginia’s lieutenant governor, attorney general and members of the House of Delegates.