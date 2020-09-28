International Coffee Day gives local roasters grounds for celebration

“We had a great roaster in Lexington Coffee Roasters, but we wanted to really bring it in and make the coffee the way we wanted it, to make it our own,” John Lawrence said. “That was terrifying because they were so good. But it’s a process. You get better over time, like most things. It’s not something you get right overnight.”

Most of the area’s roasters work with associations of independent growers and focus on fair trade. That fairness works its way into the business, as well.

“One of the ideas behind roasting our own is that we have an incredible staff who have been with us a long time, and doing our own roasting adds another job that gives our people a way to grow along with us,” Lawrence said.

“I’m proud that during the pandemic we didn’t close any of our shops and we didn’t lay anybody off. We kept 20-something people on our payroll,” Fafar said. “We’re small enough that you can make changes when you need to. If you need to go a different way, you can change course.”

In creating great coffee, they agree that the goal is bringing the beans’ best out in the roast.