 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Interim city manager to hold budget forum

  • 0
Rogers set to stick around (copy)

Michael Rogers is scheduled to host a budget forum on Tuesday.

 Hawes Spencer

Interim Charlottesville City Manager Michael Rogers plans to host a budget forum on Tuesday.

The city manager is typically the one in charge of creating a budget and explaining it to City Council. Rogers began as interim city manager in January 2022 as part of the city's contract with the Robert Bobb Group for the provision of city manager services. He'll continue in the role through December 2023.

Last year, Rogers presented an initial draft of the budget in March. The final $214 million budget was passed in April.

People are also reading…

Tuesday's forum is scheduled to be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Carver Recreation Center at 233 Fourth St. NW in Charlottesville.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Trans women with violent past barred from Scottish female prison

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert