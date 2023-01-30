Interim city manager to hold budget forum

Interim Charlottesville City Manager Michael Rogers plans to host a budget forum on Tuesday.
The city manager is typically the one in charge of creating a budget and explaining it to City Council. Rogers began as interim city manager in January 2022 as part of the city's contract with the Robert Bobb Group for the provision of city manager services. He'll continue in the role through December 2023.
Last year, Rogers presented an initial draft of the budget in March. The final $214 million budget was passed in April.
Tuesday's forum is scheduled to be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Carver Recreation Center at 233 Fourth St. NW in Charlottesville.