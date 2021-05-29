Initiative aims to elevate local Black community in tourism efforts

Jawara King, founder of Vibe Fest and another local consultant for the initiative, said sometimes there’s the thought that one or two things are needed so Black people will feel that a business is for them.

“That's not really how it works,” he said. “We like a lot of the same things, so if a business is catering to a diverse crowd, then Black people are going to feel welcome … [If you are] open minded, welcoming, warm, understanding of a perspective that's not your own, then you're going to be heading in the right direction. We're trying to put on display businesses, people and activities that have that kind of thinking in mind.”

Discover Black Cville is launching on Facebook and Instagram, as well as a landing page on the CACVB’s website that highlights Black-owned businesses and Black historic sites. It also links to the Charlottesville Black Business Directory developed and compiled by Destinee Wright.

“A lot of the things that we're going to be doing or amplifying right now were already in place in some shape, form, or fashion,” King said. “We're recovering from a pandemic, we're recovering from history, recent and past, so people are being more intentional about participating in having a healthy, diverse community.”