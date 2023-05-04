Through June 17, early voters can perform their civic duty between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. from Monday to Friday at the Office of Voter Registration and Elections on the first floor of the City Hall Annex at 120 7th St. NE. The office will also be open on two Saturdays — June 10 and June 17 — from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Curbside voting will also be available for qualified voters, such as those over 65 or with disabilities.