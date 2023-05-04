Charlottesville residents can start voting in the June 2023 Democratic primary on Friday.
Through June 17, early voters can perform their civic duty between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. from Monday to Friday at the Office of Voter Registration and Elections on the first floor of the City Hall Annex at 120 7th St. NE. The office will also be open on two Saturdays — June 10 and June 17 — from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Curbside voting will also be available for qualified voters, such as those over 65 or with disabilities.
Election Day will be held on June 20.
At stake are nominations for the District 11 state Senate seat, the District 54 House of Delegates seat and three seats on Charlottesville City Council.
Registration to vote in the Democratic primary closes on May 30, according to a city statement. Mail-in ballot requests must be made by June 9.
People are also reading…
For more information, contact the Office of Voter Registration and Elections at (434) 970-3250.