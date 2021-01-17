In new book, former UVa rower Shoop tackles struggles with depression to help encourage athletes

Lindsay Shoop’s competitive spirit culminated in an Olympic gold medal in rowing at the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing and later garnered an induction into the National Rowing Hall of Fame.

The 39-year-old Charlottesville native turned coach and pubic speaker added another accolade to her portfolio recently: book author.

“Better Great Than Never” outlines Shoop's struggles with depression and encourages athletes to pursue their dreams.

“I have written the book to encourage others to discover their own possibility of greatness and to inspire their confidence in their possibility to grow,” Shoop said. “I hope that others might learn many life lessons from reading this story. It is a testament to the power of positive coaching, the value of teamwork, the way our small steps in life add up to great things, one day at a time. I firmly believe that we are all capable of greatness and being proud of the person we can become every day, one step at a time.”

Since retiring from rowing in 2010, Shoop has coached athletes at every level, from middle school to college, Olympic to Paralympic, where she would often use her own story to inspire athletes.

The idea for the book came to fruition following a conversation with a talented female athlete during a practice.