Hudson legislative agenda includes school reconfiguration, consumer protections

With less than two weeks until the 2022 General Assembly session begins, Del. Sally Hudson is finalizing her legislative agenda.

Hudson, who is now entering her second term as a legislator for Charlottesville and part northern Albemarle County, cautioned that much remains in flux for the legislators due to upcoming changes in power in the wake of Glenn Youngkin’s gubernatorial victory. Hudson and other Democratic delegates will be entering a different legislature than in the previous two sessions as Republicans become the majority party.

“The House is going to look very different, and so a lot of the projects that I’m prioritizing are the ones that have the best shot at moving in a Republican House and that includes a suite of consumer protection measures on medical debt, online subscriptions and clean energy,” she said. “I think that one of the key themes that came out of the statewide races is that Virginians are rightly concerned about the rising cost of living, and I hope that that’s something where the parties can come together and work on bringing down bills for the people we serve.”