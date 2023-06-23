The top priority while traveling on a summer vacation is always having fun, says Dr. William Brady at the University of Virginia. But it's important to do so in ways that won't leave you regretting that fun when you come home.

Brady, a UVa Health emergency medicine physician and travel medicine expert, discussed how to reduce the risk of medical emergencies while traveling during a UVa Health briefing on Friday.

“Have fun," Brady said, "but have fun in a smart, rational way that you're not putting yourself and others with you at risk.”

Some things to consider before traveling include assessing your health and determining if you feel it is appropriate to travel, according to Brady. Also discussing travel plans with primary or specialty care providers for guidance is suggested.

Planning in advance how to meet your needs before traveling will help reduce risks.

“I strongly urge people to consider getting travel insurance, not only to protect their investment for their trip but also to protect themselves medically," Brady said.

The three key areas of insurance address medical care in the country you are in, the repatriation benefit and the evacuation benefit.

Brady also recommended keeping in mind that not all areas of the world have the same medical resources and quality of medical care.

Some medications that are reasonable to bring along while travelng are over-the-counter analgesics and fever reducers, such as Tylenol and ibuprofen. And long-term and short-term medications should be in your carry-on bag.

“Don't check them in your luggage, because who knows where your suitcase will end up at least for the first part of the trip,” Brady said.

When arriving at travel destinations, in regards to safe drinking water, relying on local inhabitants, not only what they tell you but what they do, is recommended.

In the event of a medical emergency while traveling, don't ignoring it.

“Have the same threshold for seeking care that you would if you were at home,” Brady said.