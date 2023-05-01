The recent arrest of a prominent local woman on child pornography and enticement charges continues to send shockwaves through the community. While Charlottesville and Albemarle County courts deal each year with a handful of male child pornography users, a woman accused of such crimes is much rarer.

“This is way, way an outlier,” retired forensic psychologist Jeffrey Fracher told The Daily Progress. “In 45 years, I could probably count them on one hand.”

Scion of a noted family of lawyers and the former wife of a federal judge, 45-year-old Eleanor Hunton Hoppe was arrested on March 20 and charged with federal crimes that could put her away for life: distribution of child pornography, enticement of a minor and attempted transportation of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Hoppe has pleaded not guilty to each charge, and she told the federal district court in Washington, D.C., that her father, lawyer Eppa Hunton V, would willingly serve as her pretrial custodian. In an April 18 order, however, U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui ordered Hoppe be held without bail.

“The government has proven by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably assure the safety of any other person and the community,” Faruqui ruled.

Reached by telephone on Monday, Eppa Hunton V declined to discuss his daughter’s case.

“I’m not inclined to comment,” he told The Daily Progress. “I’m not going to cooperate,” he said, citing previous news coverage of his daughter’s arrest.

His daughter is accused of messaging someone she found in a fetish chatroom and offering to drive to Northern Virginia to sexually abuse an 8-year-old girl. The online correspondent turned out to be an FBI agent posing as a perverted father, and the little girl never existed. When Hoppe allegedly drove up to a Warrenton motel with sexual lubricant and silky pajamas packed in a child’s tote bag, she was arrested, authorities said.

The elder Hunton traces his legal pedigree back several generations to the founding of what is now Richmond’s largest law firm, the 900-strong Hunton Andrews Kurth. A solo practitioner, Hunton represented his daughter in a 2019 misdemeanor case in which she was convicted in general district court but ultimately absolved in circuit court on a charge of “undressing where prohibited.”

The case stemmed from an incident at Pocahontas State Park in Chesterfield County. The complainant in that case, Kevin Faubion, the park’s former assistant manager, now manages Twin Lakes State Park and said he was not permitted to discuss the case. And emails to the chief of the state’s parks department’s public safety and law enforcement staff, Scott A. Vantrease, were not returned.

Chesterfield’s commonwealth’s attorney, Stacey T. Davenport, downplayed the misdemeanor charge.

“The facts of the case did not involve children or any sexual act,” Davenport wrote in an email to The Daily Progress. “In Circuit Court, Ms. Hoppe performed twenty-five hours of community service in lieu of paying a fine before the Commonwealth moved to dismiss the charge.”

At the time of that arrest, Hoppe was recently separated from then husband Joel Hoppe, a magistrate judge with the U.S. Court for the Western District of Virginia which hears cases in Charlottesville.

The following year, citing two cases of adultery, he filed for divorce. A letter filed in Albemarle Circuit Court from a counselor and parenting coach notes that the couple’s two daughters were experiencing “anxiety about Mom’s precarious mental and physical health status.”

Much of the divorce case file was sealed at the request of Eleanor Hoppe’s attorney, Laura Blair Butler.

In a motion for a protective order, Butler wrote that some documents “are of an extremely personal nature and publication of such information would be embarrassing not only to defendant but also to plaintiff and the parties’ minor children.”

Subsequently, Butler hired Eleanor Hoppe as a paralegal at the law firm of Tucker Griffin Barnes.

That troubles Jill Kavanagh.

“It’s just creepy,” Kavanagh told The Daily Progress. “Was she even vetted at all?”

Kavanagh said that when news broke about Hoppe’s arrest she realized she had seen the name before. Hoppe, Kavanagh said, had been copied, until early February, on practically every email from Butler, who was the opposing counsel in Kavanagh’s then-pending divorce.

“The fact that she is on my divorce stuff just disgusts me,” said Kavanagh. “It doesn’t sit well with me, because this woman has my children’s information.”

Kavanagh provided the headers of redacted emails spanning Sept. 6 through Feb. 3. But an effort to discuss Hoppe’s hiring with Butler was not successful.

“I have no comment,” Butler told The Daily Progress via email, adding that she would not be providing any comment in the future on the case.

Tucker Griffin Barnes is far from the only local concern to have employed Hoppe. A graduate of St. Catherine’s, a private school in Richmond, with a degree from the University of Virginia and extensive experience in event planning, Hoppe has worked for numerous entities including a short stint at Uva.

At the time of her arrest Hoppe told the D.C.-based federal court that she was “set to begin” a new job at a local university. However, UVa spokesman Brian Coy told The Daily Progress that the only work Hoppe did occurred in February of 2020 as a temporary event planner.

“Her employment lasted 30 days,” Coy wrote in an email.

Other jobs include serving as an early learning specialist at ReadyKids, a education and support program for underprivileged children. Another job was serving as an event planner for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge, but that nonprofit group said Hoppe worked only in special events, not with children. About two decades ago, Hoppe was working as a victim’s advocate in the office of the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney.

“What we would suspect here is some history of sexual abuse in her own history,” said Fracher, the forensic psychologist. “That stuff goes on across all socioeconomic categories.”

The next hearing in Hoppe’s case is a status conference set for June 6.