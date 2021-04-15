Housing project at Red Carpet Inn site gets major financial boost

Next, the PHA will build 60 mixed-income one-bedroom and two-bedroom units that, depending on financing, would be for those making between 30% and 80% of area median income.

Area median income is currently $93,700 for a household of four, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Last month, Virginia Supportive Housing received a $100,000 Virginia Housing Trust Fund Homeless Reduction Grant for its portion of the project.

During the phases of construction, which is estimated to be completed around the end of 2026, emergency shelter rooms will still exist on the site, but the number of rooms will be reduced and ultimately removed completely.

Instead of just demolishing the motel, Mathon said that it can be used as a shelter while the permanent housing project is working through financing and construction.

“We see this opportunity to shift people over to the non-congregate shelter on-site as a significantly cost-saving measure, because it's going to be far less expensive to keep them housed over that three-year period than paying for traditional motel rooms and other motels,” he said.

Haro said the TJACH is hoping to figure out new ways for shelter operations in the future.

“Do we need to look at buying a whole new structure for congregate shelter?” he said. “Do we go back to the system that we had previously in churches? I personally would love to see a shift in how we do shelter operations away from the church model to something more permanent year-round. I'm hoping over the next few years, while we're at Premier Circle, we can use that time to dedicate to setting that up, so that something has truly shifted in our community as a result of this. That's my intent.”

