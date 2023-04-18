The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors plans to hold a work session as well as a public hearing related to affordable housing plans on Wednesday.

The supervisors are scheduled to work on a Affordable Dwelling Unit Ordinance, which would amend the county code to promote the development of affordable housing in Albemarle. They’ll also hold a public hearing on the proposed Affordable Rental Housing Grant Program, which would enable the county to provide grants and loans for building and repairing affordable housing, according to meeting documents.

Also at the meeting, the board plans to hold a work session on the budget for fiscal year 2024. The final budget is scheduled to be approved on May 3.

The board is scheduled to begin its regular meeting at 1 p.m., while the hearing is scheduled to occur after 6 p.m. in Lane Auditorium at the Albemarle County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville.