House fire on Chery Avenue claims second victim

A second person has died after being injured in a Wednesday morning fire at a Cherry Avenue home and another is being treated at a local hospital, according to Charlottesville Fire Department officials.

Fire Chief Hezedean Smith announced the second death Thursday. He said the names of the victims were not being made public at this time.

“A total of three people were injured during the fire at a house on the 1000 block of Cherry Avenue. The first victim died shortly after arriving at [the University of Virginia Medical Center]. A third person remains hospitalized,” a statement from the city said.

City firefighters were called to the Cherry Avenue home in the early hours of Wednesday, arriving from the nearby Ridge Street fire station in about four minutes, officials said. Firefighters first on the scene found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

Two of the home’s occupants had escaped the burning building, but a third was trapped inside officials said.