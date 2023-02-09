Hospice of the Piedmont President and CEO Ron Cottrell announced his plans to retire on Thursday.

“I am so blessed to have been part of an organization that provides such meaningful support to patients and their families during the final months of life,” said Cottrell in a statement from the organization. “When I started at HOP, I knew this work was important, but seeing it up close and personal has given me an entirely different understanding.”

Hospice of the Piedmont is a nonprofit organization that cares for patients with serious illness and their families during the final months of life, as well as offering grief and bereavement services. The organization serves Albemarle County and the city of Charlottesville as well as surrounding areas.

Cottrell joined the organization in 2016 after 27 years at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, according to Hospice of the Piedmont. He oversaw the launch of several initiatives in his time, including the hospice’s palliative medicine program and its Positive Transformation Project which aims to inspire community conversation about death and dying.

“Hospice of the Piedmont is making moves in the community,” said Cottrell. “I’m proud to have been part of this work and look forward to seeing it positively impact our community for months and years to come.”

Cottrell will continue as CEO while a national search firm helps find his replacement.