Home sales down in Charlottesville area, but houses selling fast

Even with fewer sales, home prices in Central Virginia have continued to “surge at double-digit rates” and are selling fast, according to a new real estate report.

The Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors’ third-quarter report shows that median sales prices rose in July through September by $38,100, or 12%, compared with that time last year.

But inventory is still low, and there was about 1.5 months of supply at the end of the third quarter.

“What we're saying is that at our current rate of sales, if no more houses came on the market, we would have sold the last house in 1.5 months, so six weeks,” said CAAR President Quinton Beckham, broker and owner of Keller Williams Alliance. “The general rule of thumb is that a healthy market, that has an even status for both buyers and sellers, is six months of supply.”

“But when you start getting down to three months of supply, the teeter totter that is the housing market has shifted so far out of alignment that it becomes really difficult for all parties, including realtors and the association, to navigate the very narrow pathways to homeownership,” he said.

CAAR covers the city of Charlottesville and Albemarle, Greene, Nelson, Louisa and Fluvanna counties.