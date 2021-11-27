 Skip to main content
Ho ho ho...how the Santa Fund grows!
top story

Ho ho ho...how the Santa Fund grows!

Santa Fund for Schoolkids

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids keeps growing, with close to another $3K being donated today!

The fund, established in 1894, goes to help provide warm clothing and supplies for young students whose families are having difficulties providing things that youngsters need to thrive at school. The pandemic has worsened hardships that many families face, and the need this year is great.

Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory. The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.

TODAY’S DONATIONSMartha and George Truxel, $2000

Anonymous, $51

In honor of Anne Spence, $50

With gratitude to all the nurses who are working so hard during this pandemic, $200

Ellen N. Bouton, $150

In memory of Tom from Chris and Christine, $400

TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,851.00

RUNNING TOTAL: $5,953.56

GOAL: $200,000

TO REACH GOAL: $194,046.44

