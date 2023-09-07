Alone in a brightly lit glass case, a copy of the Declaration of Independence sits on display at Monticello’s David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center.

It is one of 201 copies made in 1823. Fewer than 50 are still known to exist today.

“It is an absolute facsimile of the official copy from 1776,” Emilie Johnson, Monticello’s curator of arts and history, told The Daily Progress.

While that original copy sits in the National Archives in Washington, D.C., for a brief time this copy will sit at the former residence of the document’s author as part of an exhibition exploring how the Declaration of Independence went from the tip of Thomas Jefferson’s quill to become an icon of democracy throughout the world.

“Jefferson is so closely associated with the Declaration of Independence, and it’s such a powerful document both in its time and in the ways that Americans, and people all over the world, continue to push the Declaration to reach its promises,” Johnson said.

Printed on calfskin vellum, which doesn’t degrade nearly as fast as paper, the 1823 copy was produced as a keepsake for former presidents, members of Congress, justices on the Supreme Court and State Department officials, among others. Jefferson himself, along with fellow Founding Father John Adams, was a recipient of one.

It is still a mystery where Jefferson’s copy, or copies, are today.

Also part of the ongoing exhibit is a replica of Jefferson’s “revolving stand,” which can hold as many as many as five books or letters for a reader at one time. Long thought to be a music stand, the original sits in the big house at Monticello today. The replica, down in the visitor center, holds answers to questions about the crafting of the Declaration of Independence.

Next to the replica is a 1788 John Trumbull portrait of Jefferson and a reproduction of Jefferson’s lap desk, the original being located at the National Museum of American History, enclosed in a glass case. Jefferson used the lap desk when drafting the Declaration.

“The copy of the Declaration was interesting, I haven’t seen the real thing,” Philip Rosvall, a tourist from Sweden visiting with his family, told The Daily Progress.

The copy of the Declaration will be on display at Monticello through August of 2024. After which, the Thomas Jefferson Foundation, which operates the former president’s estate, is looking to get another copy for the celebration of the 250th anniversary of its signing in 2026.

“What we are finding is that people really want to hear about the Declaration, people really want to hear about the Revolution and we have a great opportunity in this space to be able to tell those stories,” Johnson said.