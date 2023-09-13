The sound of live music reverberated down Charlottesville's Downtown Mall on Friday drawing a crowd attracted to all the commotion.

Upon rounding the corner at the Second Street crossing by Oyster House Antiques, guests were greeted with tables draped with red and white checkered cloths, decked out with Coke floats and, above it all, a recently rehabilitated 130-year-old Coca-Cola advertisement.

In its completed form it looks unfinished, but that was the whole point.

It took two-weeks for Asheville, North Carolina-based painter Scott Allred of Brushcan Murals and Sign to complete the restoration of one of the Downtown Mall’s many "ghost sign," those faded murals from the days of hand-painted advertisements.

“We loved the originality of it, it’s a great community event, and a way for us to give back to the community,” Wayne Tyree, community relations manager for Coco-Cola Consolidated, told The Daily Progress at the official unveiling on Friday.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Coco-Cola Consolidated is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the U.S., and the company fronted the costs for the project, spearheaded by the Friends of Cville Downtown group.

“I love the way it turned out, it looks like it’s been there for about 30 to 40 years and it’s aged a bit over time," Tyree said. "Just an incredible piece of heritage when you think about it, and what Coco-Cola means to this community."

When starting the project, there were variables in how to restore the old and historic sign without excessive amounts of color smearing the Downtown Mall.

Allred, Friends of Cville and Coco-Cola Consolidated worked together to meticulously review the remaining mural, picking out aspects of what was there, what needed to be repainted and how to effectively restore certain parts.

Allred then drew a chalk outline over the faded mural before mixing paint to match what was originally there. Over the course of the two-weeks, he painted the sign inch by inch, stepping back numerous times to make sure it looked as authentic as possible.

“I think it’s pretty awesome, I like things like that, sort of old-school," Jose Ramos, a Charlottesville resident, told The Daily Progress at the unveiling. "Glad they didn’t just repaint it, they restored it. I love art, I think it’s a big part of what I like about Charlottesville and the different areas we can enjoy."