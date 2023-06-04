While Charlottesville’s official Pride celebration isn’t until September, national Pride Month is celebrated in June.

And local LGBT organizations kicked off the monthlong celebration — and reminder of how far LGBT rights have come — with a tea dance at Umma’s bar and restaurant in downtown Charlottesville on Sunday.

While tea dances became popular in early 20th-century society as summer parties with dancing, of course, and light refreshments, they took on an entirely new meaning by the mid-20th century.

Modern tea dances originated in the mid-1960s, when it was illegal for bars in New York to sell alcohol to people who were knowingly part of the gay community, making members of that community and their business-operating allies subject to police raids. Such oppression led gay men in New York to begin hosting Sunday tea dances, where community members would gather, dance and drink tea in public venues around the city — out, socializing but technically not breaking the law.

“Some cities have a tea dance every Sunday, and everybody knows it’s an excuse to get together on a Sunday afternoon and hang out with people and have a couple drinks or dance a little bit. That’s the vibe with this one,” Jason Elliott, founder of LGBT event organizer Out and About, told The Daily Progress on Sunday. “Anything goes, and I want everyone to feel comfortable representing themselves.”

Charlottesville-based DJ Neon Grace provided the tunes, a mix of house and pop, on the shaded dancefloor outside Umma’s, a Korean-Japanese restaurant off the Downtown Mall that opened in 2022 that has become known for its Big Gay Dance Parties.

Sunday’s party, which lasted from 1 to 6 p.m., wasn’t just for dancing and drinking — though there was plenty of that. It was also an opportunity for the area’s queer artisans and business owners to set up shop.

Event organizers suggested, but did not require, attendees make a $5 donation to benefit Virginia Pride, an extension of the nonprofit organization Diversity Richmond.

Sunday’s was the first tea dance in what Elliott said he hopes will be many more to kick off national Pride locally.

“My hope and my vision is that we will use the tea dance the first weekend of national Pride Month,” Elliott said. “Every June we’ll have this tea dance as a way to highlight queer vendors but also all the organizations and resources that are available.”

Elliott said he hopes Sunday’s event will “spark” some excitement and interest leading up to Charlottesville’s own Pride in September.

That festival is tentatively planned for the weekend of Sept. 16-17, according to acting Charlottesville Pride Network President Nick Morrow.

Pride Month is nationally recognized in June to honor the uprising of the LGBT community demanding equal rights at the Stonewall Inn in New York in 1969. More than 50 years later, cities including New York, D.C., Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston still honor June as their Pride Month.

Charlottesville, which traditionally celebrates in September, isn’t the only outlier.

“Several cities in the South started celebrating their Prides outside of the month of June to create more space in the calendar for people to attend Pride events in other cities throughout the year,” Morrow told The Daily Progress. “Miami, Atlanta and Richmond all have Prides outside of the month of June.”

Charlottesville Pride is now in its 11th year after the pandemic put a pause of festivities for two years in 2020 and 2021.

Pride returned last year with a street fair at Ix Art Park in Charlottesville.

“It was such a wonderful day to reconnect with the community for the first time in a couple of years,” Morrow said of last year’s Pride. “C’ville Pride has a history of celebrating in September and having these big events and we’re really excited to build on that this year.”

Organizers are planning more wide-reaching events for Pride into the future, Morrow said, after fielding renewed interest from the community in the wake of the pandemic.

More information on Charlottesville Pride in September will be forthcoming, he said.