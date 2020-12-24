Esmont history comes to life in new book

Cumbo-Floyd, who grew up at Bremo Plantation in Fluvanna County, began doing research about the people who were enslaved there, and has worked on other projects about enslaved communities.

“That sort of extrapolates out well to a small town, like Esmont, where you can look for major families like the Coles and look at what properties they own, what people they enslave, and then what descendants of those enslaved communities are still there,” she said.

Purvis Denby, who grew up in Esmont, said she learned a lot from the research and writing of the book, including that John Lane, who went on to start Lane Furniture, and Henry Lane helped build the railroad in the area and helped found Esmont Village.

“I knew [the family], but I had no idea their family had done all that,” she said. “But I didn't know the history, and I lived there for 20 years, and I don't think anybody did. I never heard it discussed anywhere. My parents had a country store there for 50 years, and I thought we knew everything, so I was shocked and amazed, and very impressed.”

Cumbo-Floyd said some white members of the Esmont community learned that the Black community was established in Porter’s Precinct and Chestnut Grove before the Esmont Village was established.