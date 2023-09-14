Long before the demolition of Vinegar Hill, the McKee Block was destroyed in what’s been called one of Charlottesville’s first instances of “urban renewal” — with all the baggage of racism, displacement and gentrification that term carries. But now the site of that stretch of structures, cleared more than a century ago for a statue of a Confederate general, will be probed for historical clues thanks to a grant obtained by the city of Charlottesville’s preservation planner.

“There are stories in this ground, and rendering them visible will be of value,” that planner, Jeff Werner, told The Daily Progress.

The site is the western side of Court Square Park, an extension of the original Court Square, in the center of Charlottesville. Until recently, the plot was called Jackson Park for its equestrian statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson, which the city removed in the wake of the deadly violence at the 2017 Unite the Right rally-turned-riot.

Werner said it makes sense to study the terrain there, particularly because the city, shortly before the rally, began the process of overhauling its two statue-containing downtown parks by issuing an RFP, a request for proposals. While the statues of Jackson and his fellow Confederate Robert E. Lee were removed from the parks in the summer of 2021, litigation over the Lee statue remains pending, and no resumption of park planning has been announced by city officials.

“So it’s a good opportunity to add to our understanding and discussion when they get around to what they want to do with the park,” Werner said.

Werner was one of the people who pressed Albemarle County to investigate the land surrounding the site of the long-demolished Swan Tavern, an excavation whose haul of tens of thousands of artifacts earlier this year put an archaeological team in a race with the earth-moving equipment for a new courthouse.

“Everyone was astonished at what was there,” said Werner. “It was kind of a wakeup.”

Werner said he hopes to avoid a similar sprint when city officials eventually relaunch their park overhaul process.

“I don’t know what the long-term plan is, but we know they put out the RFP in 2017,” said Werner.

Although he has some local funding, Werner said the new state grant of $5,000 will allow him some flexibility to move forward.

“I don’t have a lot of pennies in my purse, so I have to be strategic how I use them,” said Werner, noting that a simultaneous grant application he filed to analyze the Swan Tavern artifacts failed during this past funding cycle.

He said the McKee Block investigation will feature ground-penetrating radar, or GPR, and will likely be led by Rivanna Archaeological Services, whose principal Ben Ford has expressed interest in the site.

“Mapping and overlays have given us an anticipated idea of these structures, but we don’t know what is left of them,” Ford told The Daily Progress. “That’s what the GPR is hoping to determine.”

Ford said that his firm hopes to contract with an Earlysville-based firm, NAEVA Geophysics Inc., that stocks ground-penetrating radar machines. Ford predicts a “several-month process” that will begin with NAEVA spending about two days probing the park and creating an underground map, which Ford’s firm would then analyze — with the possibility of eventual excavation.

“If our survey reveals them, there is a potential for us to go in and uncover cultural features,” Ford said.

The two firms were similarly involved in a recent effort that found the gravesites of slaves buried at the local plantation that eventually became Pen Park.

“The only way to accomplish it in a noninvasive manner is GPR,” said Ford.

The McKee Block was a mixed-use row of early 1800s residential and commercial structures facing the Albemarle County Courthouse along a now-removed street bearing the McKee name, according to insurance maps. At times, these buildings housed a tobacco factory, a hotel and a hatmaker named Andrew McKee, and the street that bore his name was shaded by locust trees, according to “Early Charlottesville,” a collection of 19th-century historical essays by a journalist named James Alexander.

An editor’s footnote to the 1942 edition of that book asserts that the north end of the row “gradually declined into a forlorn rookery.”

Likening someone’s home to a messy bird’s nest is the kind of opinion that has irked University of Virginia professor Jalane Schmidt, whose walking tours of downtown Charlottesville in the wake of Unite the Right attempted to dispel historical myths.

Just as she criticized the now-removed statues as “myth-making” for emphasizing the Lost Cause motif of the Southern rebellion, Schmidt noted that past local officials claimed that the site was a Black slum. Naming a place as blighted is typically a first step to clearance, she said. She pointed, however, to a 1900 census showing a mix of working people in the McKee Block.

“There were Black people and White people living side by side,” Schmidt told The Daily Progress. “Full on Jim Crow had not been established.”

Just as its final residents were integrated, so were the various McKee Block building owners, said Schmidt, noting that one was John West, who was born a slave.

“John West was biggest local property owner, White or Black,” Schmidt said.

While Albemarle County briefly floated the idea of buying the McKee Block in 1914 for a planned school, the land appears to have been privately assembled, cleared and donated to the city four years later. Donor Paul Goodloe McIntire also commissioned the Jackson statue, which stood there for over 99 years until its removal in July, 2021.

“It’s exactly the removal of this statue that allows us to literally and figuratively excavate our history,” said Schmidt.

She welcomed the ground-penetrating radar and the grant, which was awarded by the Department of Historic Resources.

“It sounds great,” said Schmidt. “It will interesting to see what is found.”