Caroline Janney is scheduled to discuss the end of the American Civil War on Thursday as part of a Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society’s speaker series.

Janney is the director of the John L. Nau Center for Civil War History at the University of Virginia. A UVa graduate and professor at the university, she will speak about the chaos that ensued after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s surrender at the Appomattox Court House in 1865.

The event is planned to begin at 6 pm. at the Center at Belvedere at 540 Belvedere Blvd. in Charlottesville. Members of the public can RSVP online to attend in person or watch the virtual stream on Facebook.