Greene County’s Highlands Golf Park has been recognized as a top 50 golf range by the Golf Range Association of America.

“I am so pleased to have our range recognized by the Golf Range Association of America,” said the park’s owner and Director of Golf Instruction Gretchen Scheuermann in a statement. “This is an award that recognizes the excellence of our facility and the entire Highlands Golf Park team, and we couldn’t be prouder.”

Criteria for the award includes service, facilities, innovation and commitment to growing the game of golf through creative programming, according to the Golf Range Association. Public and private golf ranges were considered for the annual awards, and Highlands Golf Park was formally honored at the 2023 PGA Show.

Highlands Golf Park is located at 10421 Seminole Trail north of Ruckersville. It’s been family-owned and -run since 1997, according to its website.