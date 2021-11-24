Help the Santa Fund help local schoolkids

FROM STAFF REPORTS

For many families in Charlottesville and nearby areas, a huge wave of relief and excitement has washed over them as the holiday season begins. Life is back to normal, or something close to it. COVID-19 case numbers are down, and vaccinations and treatments for the illness are working.

Many other area families, however, are feeling the long term effects of not working, having reduced hours or being ill. Keeping kids clothed and putting food on the table are serious obstacles for far too many among us.

That’s where the Santa Fund for Schoolkids comes in. The Santa Fund, established in 1894, collects donations to provide vouchers for families to buy shoes, clothing, school supplies and other essentials for children in need.

Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

This year, the goal is $200,000. Your gifts help children stay focused in school because they have on socks, shoes, and clothes that fit and keep them warm. They will also have the important school supplies necessary for them to complete their schoolwork.

You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory. The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.