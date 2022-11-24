Help the Santa Fund help local schoolkids

The holiday season is once again upon us! And while your family celebrates its own holiday traditions, we hope that you'll help us with our own homegrown custom: the Santa Fund for Schoolkids.

The Santa Fund, established in 1894, collects donations to provide vouchers for families to buy shoes, clothing, school supplies and other essentials for children in need.

The fund was created by The Daily Progress’ founding publisher, James H. Lindsey. Co-sponsored by The Progress and radio station WINA-AM, in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

Here's how it works: Teachers, guidance counselors and other school officials who see a child with a need may contact the fund to arrange a one-time voucher to a participating retailer to address the problem. (Sometimes parents make requests if the need is less obvious.) The family can then go to the store with the child to purchase what they need; the store then sends the receipt to United Way to review and pick up the tab.

Your gifts help children stay focused in school because they have on socks, shoes, and clothes that fit and keep them warm. They will also have the important school supplies necessary for them to complete their schoolwork.

As one of the nation’s longest-running newspaper-sponsored charities, organizers are hoping to raise $250,000 this year. Last year, donors gave a record-shattering $242,868.74 to those in need.

You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory. The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.