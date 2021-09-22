Health district will let schools make COVID calls

During the meeting, district officials encouraged community members to get vaccinated, wear masks and limit large indoor gatherings.

In response to the increase in cases, the health district has started to hire more people to help with case investigations and answering its COVID-19 hotline. Additionally, officials are focusing contact tracing efforts on cases in K-12 schools, daycares, preschools and those who work or live in congregate settings.

Cases among those 19 years old and younger make up 26% of cases reported this month in the health district. Overall, this group makes up about 22% of the cases.

The health district will still investigate cases at schools but will focus on identifying close contacts in the broader community, McKay said. So far this school year, there have been no outbreaks of COVID-19 in school buildings within the health district. Statewide, there are currently 33 outbreaks in K-12 settings.