Health district urges patience as holidays approach

Health officials warned of the dangers of smaller gatherings with relatives over the Thanksgiving holiday, but The New York Times reported 800,000 to 1 million people traveled. While it was less than the same time last year, it was likely more than health officials had hoped for.

Part of the large number of local tests, McKay said, were people trying to get a negative result so they could be with family over the holiday. He said it’s “a little early to say” what impact Thanksgiving travel will have on the local numbers.

“We anticipate some increases. I think what’s unknown is the impact that surge might have,” he said. “If we can continue to be vigilant then we may be able to stave off any significant increase in cases.”

Although health officials will likely still caution against travel for the year-end holidays, McKay expected another testing surge as people make the choice to go home.

McKay also commended UVa for a “tremendous job” providing resources to students who needed to isolate or quarantine.

Although Pfizer has applied for approval for a vaccine to fight the virus and could receive approval in the coming weeks, the treatment will be far from widely available.