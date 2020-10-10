Health district, others dropping "Jefferson" name

“I think the company name was chosen because of Jefferson being from the area and we’re builders, Jeffersonian architecture,” he said. “It just made sense about 36 years ago, when we, unfortunately, weren't paying as much attention to the big picture of Jefferson and some of these leaders of the past. We were just kind of looking at them with rose-colored glasses.”

He said as builders, they want to remain neutral, and don’t want someone to avoid the company because “they might think that our stance on race or anything else for that matter is different than what it is.”

“Jefferson had, you know, so many great accomplishments throughout his life,” Sadler said. “We just can't continue to overlook his direct role in slavery. Then it wasn't a relationship that he had with Sally Hemings. She was a child, and it was not consensual. One could say that he was a slave owner, potentially a pedophile and a rapist. When you kind of peel those layers back, that's certainly not something that we would ever want to be associated with.”