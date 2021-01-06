Health district opens Hydraulic Road vaccination center

“So what I did was I spoke with my wife and she kind of put me at ease, and then I've had some Zooms with doctors at the University of Virginia, which really helped my decision making,” Blakey said.

He encouraged everyone to research the vaccine. Getting the first shot Wednesday was the best decision for him and his family, he said.

The health district has continued to see high case numbers following a record month in December. On Wednesday, 193 new cases were reported, a new high, and the positivity rate is at 9.7%.

Vaccine appointments were open to EMS providers in Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson. After that group, non-hospital healthcare workers such as dialysis center staff and Region Ten Community Services Board residential facility staff will be up.

No vaccine doses are stored at the facility, which is under surveillance and open by appointment only.

Jessica Coughlin, emergency manager for the health district, said they are getting the word out to eligible healthcare workers via social media and surveys. Employers have also contacted the health district and should continue to do so if they haven’t yet.