Health district hits vaccine goal early for 5 to 11 group

With less than a month to go in 2021, the Blue Ridge Health District has met its goal of vaccinating 35% of children ages 5 to 11 by January 2022.

The district announced the achievement in its COVID-19 update. Statewide, 23.5% of children in the 5 to 11 group have received at least one dose, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for this age group started near the end of November, and 8% already have been fully vaccinated.

Health district officials said in the update there are many children who still need to be vaccinated. The vaccination site in Seminole Square, inside a former Big Lots, is open for walk-ins, and appointments can be made at other clinics by going to vase.vdh.virginia.gov.