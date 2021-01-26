Health department says those waiting for second shots will get appointments

With vaccine appointments filling up in the Blue Ridge Health District, area residents are worried about securing a slot for the required second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

But the health district has set aside appointments for those individuals waiting for their second dose and will call to schedule an appointment, local and state health officials said last week.

That’s the process for people who received their first shot from the Blue Ridge Health District. Those who went outside Charlottesville or the counties of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson for their first jab need to call the health district at (434) 972-6261.

BRHD officials are encouraging residents to schedule their appointments within the district, especially since the new system for allocating doses of the vaccine is based on population.

If you’ve already secured an appointment for the second shot somewhere else, though, the district advises keeping it and arriving at the site at the designated time and date, district spokeswoman Kathryn Goodman said.

“If you through us and get vaccinated at a BRHD site, then we can track you to schedule your second-dose appointment,” she added.